Bakani family shares heartbreaking testimony at FTRC hearing

The Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission continued its second public hearing in Suva this morning, where family members of the late Kalivati Bakani, the former General Manager of the then Native Land Trust Board, shared their emotional testimonies.

The late Kalivati Bakani pleaded guilty to five counts of abuse of office and was jailed in 2014 for misusing funds belonging to Fiji’s Indigenous people, managed by the Native Land Trust Board.

Valeria Bakani, the wife of the late Kalivati Bakani, says her family is still recovering from the trauma they endured following the 2006 political upheaval.

Article continues after advertisement

While giving her testimony, she adds that her husband, who was the CEO of the Native Land Trust Board at the time, was sent on leave. When he returned to work in February 2007, two military officers, a colonel and a soldier, entered his office and ordered him to leave immediately. He was escorted out like a criminal.

Bakani says they also noticed a red police car constantly parked at the end of their street while they were preparing to move to their home in Tamavua. She adds that during that time, their home was under 24-hour surveillance, and they were constantly being watched.

“Soldiers would come in to question my husband anytime they wanted to, and we were at a loss as to what was going on, because we knew then that my husband did not do anything wrong. But we were being questioned as if my husband was a criminal of some sort. We stepped down from our church duties. We used to go to Wesley Church, but we gave up our church duties in light of what was happening.”

She adds that such oppression and intimidation caused psychological, emotional, spiritual, physical, and financial trauma, the depth of which is hard to put into words.

She says her husband applied for work to support the family as the sole breadwinner and passed away in 2014.

Bakani adds that her husband had to withdraw his FNPF savings to cover their basic needs, legal fees, and the mortgage.

She adds that her husband was humble and learned, and she is proud of his achievements.

The mother of five commends the work of the Fiji Truth and Reconciliation Commission.

She believes they should come together to help in the reconciliation process, as they have the understanding, wisdom, strength, and humility to guide the community toward healing.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.