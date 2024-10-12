Awareness is key to inclusion says Tuimabu

United Blind Persons of Fiji President Lanieta Tuimabu is calling for increased awareness and support for the visually impaired community in the country.

Speaking at the launch of White Cane Awareness Week in Suva today, Tuimabu highlighted the importance of the white cane, not just as a mobility tool, but as a symbol of independence, safety, and confidence for those with visual impairments.

She adds Employment remains a significant issue, with many blind persons struggling to secure jobs, despite existing legislation that promotes equal opportunities.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, the attitude there has been in having those solutions is that more awareness raising is needed, and that also comes with resources. Having secured funding to continuously have those awareness raising to the communities.”

She also sheds light on the ongoing challenges faced by blind and visually impaired population, particularly the need for societal acceptance and inclusive policies.

Tuimabu states that continued advocacy is needed to ensure that the rights of blind individuals are recognized and upheld in the workforce.

“Given that it’s even from university to getting an employment, and the challenge of getting a secured employment, and the legislations that we have on the Employment Relations Act, the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, that regardless of your blindness, you could still gain employment, but the advocacy around that is something that the association is continuously advocating on.”

White Cane Awareness Week allows us to educate the public on the significance of the white cane for blind individuals.