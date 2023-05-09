Authentic Indian food will be on display at Girmit Day

A variety of authentic Indian food will be on display at the Girmit Day celebrations at Albert Park in Suva from Friday.

The indentured laborers who came to Fiji maintained a simple diet as they only cooked what they could afford given their circumstances.

Girmit Day Organizing Committee Chair, Sashi Kiran, says those who will come for the event will get a chance to taste some of the food.

“When people came from India, they were from different parts of India, so North and South, and there were very simple dishes done at that time, as they did not have the resources they had in India, so our authentic Fiji Girmit food was like the Tavu baigani.”

Kiran says all the stalls that will be displaying Girmit food have already been booked.

The food display will be part of Girmit Heritage Exhibitions.