Australia to provide $620m assistance to Fiji

Penny Wong during her visit to the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Joint Task Force Command based at the Blackrock Military Camp in Nadi [Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

The Australian government has announced a $620 million assistance to the government over the next five years.

While visiting the Republic of Fiji Military Forces Joint Task Force Command based at the Blackrock Military Camp in Nadi, Minister for Foreign Affairs Penny Wong says the assistance will be focusing on a range of initiatives to support the idea of a healthier region.

Wong says that Australia its relationship as paramount and important as they understand Fiji’s role in the South Pacific.

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

This is in terms of Humanitarian Assistance Disaster Relief (HADR) and peacekeeping at the global level.

Wong was also presented with a brief by officers’ at the JTFC on troop deployment.

The Australian Foreign Affair was accompanied by the Minister of Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua and the Commander Joint Task Force Brigadier-General Manoa Gadai.



[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]