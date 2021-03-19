Australia provides F$15m for cyclone recovery, ADF to return

School children in cyclone affected areas will benefit from an additional F$15 million support package.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes confirms the new package of Australian support will assist reconstruct schools damaged or destroyed by Tropical Cyclones Yasa and Ana.

Feakes says Australia is pleased to support its Fijian vuvale to ensure children continue to access a quality education.

Local contractors will be engaged to repair the schools, providing a much needed boost to local families and communities.

Feakes says Australia’s support will help create employment and provide an income to families who have been suffering from the dual blow of COVID-19 and tropical cyclones.

A team of Australian Defence Force engineers will also return to work alongside RFMF engineers and local contractors building schools that are able to withstand future cyclones.