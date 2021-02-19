Australia pumps in another multi-million dollar assistance

The Australian Government has announced a total response package of $4.23 million.

This is to support the Fijian Government’s efforts to assist communities affected by TC Ana.

Two Royal Australian Air Force C-17 aircraft have arrived in Nadi bringing with them relief supplies as part of this support.

These include hygiene, kitchen and shelter tool kits, sleeping mats, blankets, and other humanitarian relief supplies for immediate use by affected families.



[Photo Supplied]

This package will also assist in restoring health and education services damaged by Tropical Cyclone Ana.

This will support the Fiji Red Cross and other community service organisations to improve food security, health and hygiene in affected communities.

Australian High Commissioner to Fiji, John Feakes says Australia is pleased to be able to support its Fijian Vuvale with the TC Ana response.



[Photo Supplied]