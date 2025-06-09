Australia and NZ drive $2.57 billion surge

[File Photo]

Australia and New Zealand remain the dominant contributors to Fiji’s tourism revenue.

The two countries account for over 70 percent of the total $2.57 billion earned between July 2023 and June last year.

Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Viliame Gavoka reported that Australia alone contributed nearly half of the revenue, followed by New Zealand with 23 percent.

Article continues after advertisement



Viliame Gavoka, Tourism Minister and Deputy Prime Minister [File Photo]

The highest earnings were recorded in the July to September 2023 quarter at $775 million, fueled by strong visitor numbers from these key markets.

Revenue dropped to $441 million during the January to March 2024 seasonal lull but recovered to $717 million in the April to June quarter.

Overall, tourism revenue grew by $359.7 million compared to the previous year, a 16.3 percent increase.

The US market expanded by 41.8 percent, reflecting longer stays and higher spending visitors.

China led all markets in growth with a 150 percent surge, driven by the return of outbound travel, while the UK saw a 58 percent increase from a smaller base.

Gavoka stated that while Australia and New Zealand remain the backbone of the industry, growing markets like the US, China and the UK offer promising opportunities as Fiji boosts connectivity and marketing efforts.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.