Attempts to abuse bus fare concessions for students

The Ministry of Education says there have been attempts to abuse the bus fare assistance meant for students.

Minister Rosy Akbar highlighted in parliament that people are going as far as painting their bus-cards to look like student cards.

“We have also found out that many parents and adults try to cheat the system by using blue cards themselves when these cards are meant to help students from low-income families to travel to school. We have even found adults paint blue card red to cheat the system”

Article continues after advertisement

Akbar says measures have been taken to protect funds meant to assist children from low-income families, but there have also been incidents of students using their blue e-ticketing cards to play truant or for non-school travel.

The use of subsidized blue cards is now limited to school hours only.