Art still marginalized in Fiji’s schools says Gabriel

Fiji National University art lecturer Perry Gabriel believes that art holds the potential to address a range of societal challenges, including issues like waste management.

Speaking at an exhibition showcasing the work of 11 final-year students who are preparing to enter the secondary school teaching profession, Gabriel stressed that art continues to be undervalued in Fiji.

Gabriel stressed that while many countries overseas have elevated art to a core component of education and development, this is lacking in Fiji.

“At the moment, it’s marginalized in most of the schools, but if you look at other countries where art is prioritized, then you will see beautiful things, cleanliness in the environment, and so forth.”

Tavaita Tinai, a student majoring in physical education and art & craft, says her inspiration often stems from engaging with artworks, as they offer a deeper sense of meaning and motivation.

“It’s not just about learning it; it’s also about expressing how you feel.”

Tinai adds that while she looks forward to becoming an art teacher, she also hopes to earn a living through her work.

“You can teach, but also at the same time, you can start your own business using your creative works.”

The exhibition is part of the students’ final assessment, and Lecturer Perry Gabriel says he is impressed by the talent on display.

He encourages those with a creative eye to pursue art, saying it has the power to inspire change and build meaningful careers.

