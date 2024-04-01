Arrests in multiple burglary cases

Police have arrested four youths suspected of involvement in separate cases of burglaries within the Southern Division over the last 48 hours.

In a coordinated effort last night at around 9pm, officers responded to a call for assistance received at the Police Command Coordination Center.

Police officers from Raiwaqa Police Station and the K9 Unit were deployed to Jittu Estate where they detained a suspect inside a victim’s residence.

Article continues after advertisement

The suspect was taken into custody.

In another incident reported in Bayview Heights, a team from the Nabua Police Station and the K9 Unit was dispatched to the scene.

They successfully tracked down two suspects on Sukanaivalu Road where they also recovered alleged stolen items.

In the third reported incident, a Nasinu Police Operations team responded to a house break-in at Qaranivalu Road in Kalabu.

They arrested the suspect hiding in a cassava patch and recovered some of the alleged stolen items.

All four suspects are in custody as investigations into the incidents continue.