Arrests continue for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

18 people were arrested for breaching curfew orders and health restrictions over the last 24-hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the Western Division recorded 11 cases of which seven people were found drinking alcohol at Nasukamai village in Ra while two men in their 30’s were also arrested for a similar case at Qeleloa in Nadi.

A 26-year-old man was found loitering along the Lovu seaside and a driver in his 30’s was found driving without a pass during curfew hours.

Tudravu says seven people were arrested in the Southern Division including three men who were all traveling in a vehicle without a pass, two were walking along Delainavesi during curfew hours while two men in their 30’s were found intoxicated at the Vugalei Bridge in Lami.

The Eastern Division, Northern Division, and the Central Division recorded nil cases.