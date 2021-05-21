Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Nine new cases, two from CWM Hospital|Evaluation underway to determine CWM lockdown|Nadi hospital closed, new arrangements made|Reduced lending rates will benefit Fijians|Central Division has 284 active COVID cases|26 more infections with Navy cluster still rising|Sailor contracted virus while on bereavement leave|Three percent of Fiji’s target population fully vaccinated|Over 2000 Fijians registered to travel to Viti Levu|FCCI welcomes reopening of businesses|Areas in Nawaka on complete lockdown|RBF drops lending rates, banks to pass on to consumers|Sickening sexual crimes continue amidst COVID-19 crisis|CareFiji App compulsory|Making fun of interpreters shameful|Fijians continue to disregard COVID-19 restrictions: Tudravu|267 active cases in Fiji as of last night|Pandemic continuing will hurt as VAT collections down by 21.5%|CWM hospital will continue normal services|Team facilitates home vaccination|Cancer patients lose battle during lockdown|Interest for vessels to enter Fiji still high|More infections recorded in Muanikoso and Nawaka|29 new cases of COVID-19|Test positivity average rises|
Full Coverage

News

Arrests continue for breaching COVID-19 restrictions

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 2, 2021 10:28 am

18 people were arrested for breaching curfew orders and health restrictions over the last 24-hours.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu says the Western Division recorded 11 cases of which seven people were found drinking alcohol at Nasukamai village in Ra while two men in their 30’s were also arrested for a similar case at Qeleloa in Nadi.

A 26-year-old man was found loitering along the Lovu seaside and a driver in his 30’s was found driving without a pass during curfew hours.

Article continues after advertisement

Tudravu says seven people were arrested in the Southern Division including three men who were all traveling in a vehicle without a pass, two were walking along Delainavesi during curfew hours while two men in their 30’s were found intoxicated at the Vugalei Bridge in Lami.

The Eastern Division, Northern Division, and the Central Division recorded nil cases.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.