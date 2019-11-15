Ardern optimistic about Fiji visit

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has indicated her visit to Fiji will be heavily focused on bilateral relations between the two countries.

Speaking to New Zealand media about her tour, Ardern pointed out that since Fiji is marking 50 years of independence, bilateralism will be a priority.

She says Fiji is showing extraordinary leadership within the Pacific and globally on Climate Change, which is an area where New Zealand wants to work closer together.

Ardern adds that New Zealand wants to support the work that Fiji is already doing in terms of women empowerment and gender based violence.

The New Zealand Prime Ministers says her goal is to work alongside governments that have a like-minded position on Climate Change to further their work.

Jacinda Arden will be arriving this evening and the public can expect temporary road closures in a few areas.

The closure will be from Nausori Airport along the Kings Road, into Rewa Street from BSP Samabula, Flagstaff, Duncan Road, Ratu Cakobau Road to the Grand Pacific Hotel.

Police say to facilitate the New Zealand Prime Minister’s motorcade once she arrives into Nausori these roads will be closed from 8pm to 9.30pm.