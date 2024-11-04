Aquaculture Development Plan to elevate fisheries sector

[Source: Ministry of Fisheries, Fiji/ Facebook]

The four-year Aquaculture Development Plan aims to transform aquaculture into a profitable and environmentally friendly activity for farmers to elevate the fisheries sector.

It has been launched by the Coalition Government, which fulfils its commitment to provide a framework for policies that support a competitive and sustainable fisheries sector.

Minister for Fisheries Alitia Bainivalu says the plan is not merely a roadmap for growth, but it is a forward-looking blueprint to develop aquaculture in Fiji.

“The plan aims to reduce the seafood trade deficit, reduce regulatory burden, pursue research, development, and extension, improve market access, strengthen biosecurity, boost public perception, improve environmental performance, promote gender equity, seek investment, and support training and education.”

Bainivalu adds the plan prioritizes the development of nine species of aquaculture, which will improve livelihood and ultimately drive the growth of the economy.

The species include blacklip oysters, seaweed, black tiger prawns, Pacific white shrimp, giant river prawns, tilapia, giant clams, rock oysters, and mabe pearls.

Bainivalu further says the plan promotes our brand as a competitive edge, as it focuses on high-quality products grown in a pristine environment with the employment of youth and women in communities from rural areas.

The Fisheries Minister acknowledged individuals and organizations who contributed to the development of the plan, a beacon of hope for success in the elevation of the fishing sector both locally and internationally.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization was also instrumental in the development of the 2024-2028 Aquaculture Development Plan for Fiji.