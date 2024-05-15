Application to move Kim to Vanuatu denied

[File Photo]

The Lautoka High Court has rejected an application to relocate Grace Road Fiji President, Daniel Kim, to Vanuatu.

The decision comes after Kim’s legal team argued for his citizenship in Vanuatu during the last court sitting.

Presiding over the proceedings at the Tagimoucia Court, Judge Justice Anare Tuilevuka addressed the matter, branding the application as an “audaciously bold move” given the ongoing legal complexities.

Despite acknowledging the strength of the arguments put forth by King’s Counsel Simon Ower on behalf of Kim, Justice Tuilevuka emphasized that Solicitor General

Ropate Green’s submissions, particularly concerning the maintenance of the status quo, were pivotal at this stage.

In his ruling, Justice Tuilevuka stated the paramount importance of upholding the status quo until all pertinent issues are resolved.

This includes ensuring that Kim and associated parties remain within Fiji’s jurisdiction until the legal matters are fully adjudicated.

Furthermore, the court ordered Kim to bear the costs incurred during the legal proceedings, amounting to $2,500 payable to the state.