App to enhance learning of iTaukei language

[Source: Fiji Pocket Guide]

People interested in learning or understanding iTaukei words and vocabulary can now access iVolavosa through its application, available on the Google Store.

The app aims to be interactive and engaging, designed for educational purposes to meet the needs of language users locally and, importantly, the iTaukei diaspora communities and other interested learners as well.

This initiative aligns with the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs’ focus under the United Nations General Assembly, which proclaimed 2022–2032 as the International Decade of Indigenous Languages.

This declaration draws global attention to the critical status of the world’s indigenous languages.

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs emphasizes that almost a quarter of the world’s 7,000 languages are spoken in the Pacific.

However, there is growing concern about the reduction of native language speakers, including in Fiji.

To address this concern, the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs, Culture, Heritage, and Arts, in collaboration with the iTaukei Trust Fund Board, has developed the iVolavosa App to assist with the safeguarding of the vosa vaka viti.