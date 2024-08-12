Anyone can apply, Qiliho makes way for successor

Prime Minister and Chair of the Constitutional Offices Commission Sitiveni Rabuka says that anyone who feels they are eligible for the role of Commissioner of Police can apply.

Rabuka highlighted this to FBC News following the confirmation that suspended and convicted Police Commissioner Sitiveni Qiliho has tendered his resignation.

The Prime Minister stated that Qiliho resigned last Thursday and that the process to appoint a new Commissioner is now underway.

Article continues after advertisement

“The advertisement will go out, and the process will start. Anybody can apply, but it will have to go through the selection process. We do not want to prejudice the process by saying it will be a local.”

He added that the process of appointing Qiliho’s successor will take about a month.

Meanwhile, Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua emphasized last month that the new Commissioner will be a local and someone from within the force.

Qiliho was suspended in January last year by President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere on the advice of the Constitutional Offices Commission due to allegations of professional misconduct.

His resignation means that the tribunal investigation into these allegations is now unnecessary.

The former Police Commissioner is currently serving a prison term for separate charges, having been convicted alongside former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.