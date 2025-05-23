Another officer charged in meth case

Methamphetamine.

Another police officer based at the Counter Narcotics Bureau now faces charges in relation to the alleged unlawful importation of more than four kilograms of methamphetamine.

These were seized during a joint operation between the Fiji Police Force and the Fiji Revenue and Customs Service.

The accused, in his 30s, has been charged with one count of unlawful importation of illicit drugs.

He will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

To date, six people have been charged by the Criminal Investigations Department’s Major Crime Unit in relation to this matter.

