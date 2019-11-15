Anisa Marama shares first Fiji Day experience

There will never be another day like October 10th 1970 when Fiji gained independence from the British Empire.

Anisa Marama, a market vendor in Suva since the 1960s shared her first Fiji Day experience, saying it was the biggest celebration in history.

87-year-old Marama vividly remembers the hype at the Market and the level of excitement the royal visit brought to our shores.

Marama says everyone from all backgrounds had a role in the celebrations.

“I already had a stall at the market by then with my husband. He passed away years ago but I still remember how he was hyping me up to put up the flags, to get our children dressed and to help clean the place because Prince Charles was coming. My children were running around and even though they didn’t understand its significance – they knew it was a special day for Fiji.”

Marama from Nasavu, Naitasiri says fifty years ago, as Fiji gained independence people from all races, cultures and traditions became one.

“It was one of the happiest moments in my life. A highlight that I always tell my grandchildren. Every main street leading up to Albert Park was full. There was children waving on the roadside, there was men drinking yaqona and the celebration was broadcasted all over the radio.”

A successful vendor over the years, Marama says becoming a republic has made Fiji stronger.

Fiji will be celebrating its 50 years since Prince Charles handed the instrument of independence to the then Prime Minister Ratu Sir Kamisese Mara.