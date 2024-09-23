Amnesty period to settle land arrears

The government has approved the interest waiver on rental arrears for state land leases over 12 months.

According to the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, the amnesty period is effective from September 01st this year to August 31st next year.

The amnesty period will provide an opportunity for lessees to settle outstanding arrears.

The Ministry encourages all lessees to settle their arrears promptly to avoid further penalties and maintain their leasing rights on state lands.

According to the Ministry of Lands, payment facilitation and clarification can be made in any of their nearest offices.