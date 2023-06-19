Charges amended for Bainimarama

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama’s abuse of office charges was amended by the Suva Magistrates Courts during his pre-trial hearing today.

The amended charge is an attempt to pervert the course of justice contrary to Section 190 of the Crimes Act 2009.

The court heard that Bainimarama attempted to pervert the course of justice by instructing the then Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho, sometime between July 2020 and September 2020, to stay away from the USP investigations that were reported on the 12th of July 2019.

Bainimarama was initially charged with abuse of office together with the former Commissioner of Police, Sitiveni Qiliho, in March this year.



Former Commissioner of Police Sitiveni Qiliho (left) Former Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The charges were made in relation to the termination of an active police investigation related to the University of the South Pacific in July 2019.

Bainimarama remains on bail before his trial begins next month.