Ambitious reforms essential for Fiji’s Vision 2050: Prasad

[File Photo]

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad says the National Development Plan presents Fiji’s Vision 2050.

Prasad says the vision outlines the long-term development goals based on the aspirations of the people and will guide the short and medium-term plans.

He stresses that Fiji and her people aspire to be a high-income country by 2050 bringing a better quality of life for all.

Article continues after advertisement

Prasad states that achieving this vision will require ambitious reforms and tackling long-standing issues that have held us back from economic and social progress.

He highlights that a business-as-usual approach will not achieve this vision.

“It offers an opportunity to chart our destiny – to determine what we want as a nation, how we see ourselves and where we want to be in 25 years, “A Prosperous, Inclusive and Sustainable Nation.”

Prasad adds that some of the key issues the NDP identifies that Fiji needs to address include labor productivity, infrastructure deficit in transportation and health sectors, female and youth labor force participation rate, investor and business confidence, ongoing skills mismatch and political stability.