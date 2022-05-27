Amadea to be handed over to US authorities

The Court of Appeal has dismissed Millemarin Investment Limited’s appeal to stop US authorities from seizing the Russian superyacht the Amadea.

The vessel was taken into custody by local law enforcement when in berthed at the Lautoka Wharf last month.

The Appeal Court has this afternoon ruled that the decision made by the High Court is affirmed and the Amadea is to be handed over to US law enforcement agencies.

The Court has also directed that the judgment is not to take effect or be implemented until seven days from notice to parties.

The United States last month made a request to the Fijian government to institute legal proceedings to have the Amadea handed over to the US.

The vessel is owned by Russian billionaire Suleiman Kheromov who has close ties to President Vladimir Putin, and has been sanctioned by various governments around the world.