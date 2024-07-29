Alleged Correctional Centre assault under investigation

An investigation has started following an alleged report of assault at the Lautoka Correctional Centre.

The Fiji Correction Service says the report was brought to their attention by the prisoner’s pastor, which was taken up to the Commissioner of Corrections.

Commissioner of Corrections Dr Jalesi Nakarawa has directed an internal investigation to determine the facts surrounding the allegation.

The prisoner involved in the allegation has been referred to the hospital for a medical examination to ensure his health and well-being.

FSC says as part of its commitment to transparency and accountability, they are taking this matter very seriously and ensuring that it is thoroughly and impartially investigated.

It says they are committed to upholding the rights and dignity of all individuals in their care and will take all necessary steps to ensure their safety.

The FCS says they want to assure the public that the Fiji Correction Service maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of abuse or misconduct within their facilities and any actions found to be in violation of their standards and regulations will be addressed with the utmost seriousness.

Further details will be provided as the investigation progresses.