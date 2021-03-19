Alleged burglar caught in the act by CCTV cameras

Two men have been charged for their alleged involvement in an aggravated robbery in an office in Suva early this week.

Both accused aged 20 and 26 have been charged with one count of aggravated robbery and one count of aggravated burglary.

They will be produced at the Suva Magistrate Court today.

The two allegedly entered the office on Sunday night and were arrested following information received from the security officer.

Footage retrieved from security cameras showed one of the accused entering the building and allegedly stealing five laptops worth more than $6000.

Police managed to recover some of the stolen items as investigations continue.

Officers have also acknowledged those who helped investigators with information that resulted in the quick arrest.