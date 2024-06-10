Alleged Ba robbery suspect charged

Ba Police have made an arrest in relation to an alleged robbery in Moto, Ba last month.

Police say the 20-year-old man has been charged with one count of robbery and one count of breach of bail condition.

It is alleged that on May 19th, the accused entered the 59-year-old victim’s home, and when she confronted him, he allegedly assaulted her.

The accused then stole jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene.

Police say following weeks of investigation and information gathering, investigators managed to identify the accused, and him in for questioning.

He was formally charged and will be produced at the Ba Magistrates Court today.