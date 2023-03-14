Alleged assault victim dies in hospital

Above picture shows Lautoka Hospital.

A 40-year-old man died at the Lautoka Hospital after he was allegedly assaulted early Friday morning in Ba Town on Sunday.

According to police, the victim, who was a carpenter from Lavuci, was found motionless with injuries,

He was then taken to the Ba Aspen Hospital and later transferred to the Lautoka Hospital, where he was admitted in critical condition, up until Sunday when he passed away.

Article continues after advertisement

Investigators await the postmortem examination results as the police investigation continues.