Ali urges government to address child abuse epidemic

[Source: Save the Children Fiji]

Save the Children Fiji has strongly condemned the sexual abuse of children revealed by the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions statistics for June.

The statistics highlight that 15 individuals were charged last month for sexual offenses, and of the 15 victims, 10 were children.

Save the Children says that while it stands in solidarity with the survivors of these horrendous and diabolic attacks, it calls on the State to do more to address these runaway statistics.

Chief Executive Shairana Ali says Save the Children is calling for a coordinated national action plan to combat the continued horrendous and shocking sexual abuse cases involving children.

Ali says it is alarming to note that despite awareness and preventative programs, more and more cases are being reported each month.

She says the horrific acts that children are encountering, especially from people known to them, are a gross violation of their rights and leave long-lasting trauma that children live with for the rest of their lives.

The CEO says Fiji as a nation must act together now and with urgency to prevent the abuse of children and ensure that the next generation is not faced with the debilitating long-term impact of violence.

She stresses that awareness campaigns and educational programs must be intensified to teach children about their rights, how to recognize signs of abuse, and the steps they can take to seek help.

Ali also says that the legal framework must reflect the severity of these offenses with harsher penalties strictly enforced for perpetrators of child sexual abuse.

She says the Child Care and Protection Bill 2024 and Child Justice Bill 2024 must be designed to ensure the best interest of all children and provide the appropriate legislative frameworks to enhance the protection and wellbeing of children in Fiji.

The CEO says the safety of children cannot be left to chance nor can it be compromised by negligence or complacency.