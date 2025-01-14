Ali unhappy with absence of women

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali

Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre Coordinator Shamima Ali is disappointment after the coalition government swore in seven new members from the Bloc of Nine, none of whom are women.

Ali questions the necessity of such a large cabinet, especially as many of these individuals were part of the previous government that was ousted for various reasons.

Ali labelled the cabinet reshuffle as a political move, not prioritizing the needs of the people.

Article continues after advertisement

She stresses that while Fiji faces significant issues like water shortages and electricity access, the focus seems to be on forming political alliances for future elections.

“What we need is a see change in the people that we elect to government. People who are ethical, people who believe in democracy, in the rule of law and who are gender sensitized and so on and who believe in human rights.”

Ali believes there is a lack of ethical leadership and gender sensitivity and she is calling for a shift in the way leaders are elected to ensure a government that upholds human rights, democracy, and gender equality.

FBC News have sent questions to the Prime Minister to get his response on this matter.