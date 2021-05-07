Home

News

Akbar concerned with unpaid wages

Apenisa Waqairadovu
May 9, 2021 4:03 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Ministry of Education has advised management and heads of all schools to ensure all ancillary staff is receiving wages during this school closure.

Minister Rosy Akbar says some complaints have been received regarding the management of some schools refusing to pay their ancillary staff.

Akbar says ancillary staff including typists, gardeners, cleaners, librarians, handymen, and bursars, should continue to receive their full salaries.

She adds their wages are paid from the Free Education Grant, hence, they should continue to receive their salaries, despite schools being closed.

The Minister adds it is rather unfortunate to see this level of insensitivity being shown towards the needs of these staff, especially during a time like this, when many people are facing tremendous hardships.

