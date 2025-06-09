Agriculture show sparks rural transformation

Fiji’s agriculture sector is evolving into a powerful force for tourism, rural development, and economic resilience.

At the 2025 National Agriculture Show, agritourism took center stage, showcasing traditional practices, organic produce, and authentic Fijian cuisine.

Minister for Agriculture Tomasi Tunabuna emphasized smarter farming, better infrastructure, and stronger market access as key strategies to boost rural incomes.

Article continues after advertisement

“This is central to the vision of the ministry and of the coalition government as a whole. Investing in resource climate smart farm systems, promoting value addition, improved infrastructure, and strengthening market access, the government is committed to creating more income generating opportunities, again, particularly for the rural and maritime communities.”

He says, during the show, a dynamic panel discussion highlighted the need for organic policy reform and stronger links between agriculture and tourism.

Tunabuna challenged stakeholders that agriculture needs to evolve and shift from subsistence to commercial farming, urging policy reviews to better support high-performing farmers.

He also highlighted the need to retain top scientists in the ministry and suggested outsourcing some services to improve efficiency.

Agriculture is no longer just about food, it’s about innovation, climate action, and national pride.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.