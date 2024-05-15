Agriculture Ministry to collaborate with Sugar Ministry

The Ministry of Agriculture will collaborate with the Sugar Ministry to assist farmers in the sugar sector.

This collaboration will create an enabling environment that fosters economic opportunities, food and nutrition security, and improving livelihoods, climate resilience, and sustainability for all Fijians.

Minister for Agriculture Vatimi Rayalu emphasized that it is essential to ensure proper supervision to maximize these benefits.

“Sugar cane farmers have been planting other crops and raising livestock during off-season periods and these have the potential to enhance food and nutrition security as well earn livelihoods for farmers. However, these should be further improved through the proper supervision and stronger collaboration by all stakeholders.”

The minister adds that the two ministries will continue to share technical expertise and resources to improve the country’s non-sugar and sugar sectors.