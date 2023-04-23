Agriculture Ministry partners NGO to aid community

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture/ Facebook]

Live and Learn Fiji has joined forces with the Ministry of Agriculture to assist residents of Mataniborosisi Settlement in Lami in addressing the impacts of climate change.

According to the non-governmental organization, the residents’ farming areas are being inundated with seawater during high tide due to coastal erosion and rising sea level.

Live and Learn Food Security Coordinator Ponijese Korovulavula says a joint workshop between the organization and the Agriculture Ministry was held for residents on recycling and reuse of constructed goods, seed rearing, and sound agricultural practices to help them protect their land and resources from the impacts of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“The main component for our training today is to empower our community to be resilient in the climate change context that we are facing right now.”

The residents of Mataniborosisi expressed their gratitude to the ministry and Live and Learn Fiji for their assistance in addressing their plight.