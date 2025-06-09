Aging kava farmers can hinder growth says PS

File Photo

The future of Fiji’s multimillion-dollar kava industry is under mounting pressure as new data reveals that the country’s farmers are aging rapidly, raising concerns about long-term production and labour availability.

Speaking at the launch of the Kava Dieback Disease Communication Package, Permanent Secretary for Agriculture Andrew Tukana highlighted a Ministry of Agriculture survey showing that the average age of farmers in Fiji is now 66 to 67 years old.

The Permanent Secretary of Agriculture says the ageing workforce poses a major threat to an industry already grappling with disease, land pressure, and declining soil health.

“A recent study done by the Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways revealed that the average age of farmers is around 66 or 67 years old, which means we have an ageing population of farmers in the country, so labour is really a problem for us.”

Dr Tukana adds that, despite the industry’s impressive growth in the last two decades, sustaining production will become increasingly difficult without new, younger farmers entering the sector.

He addsa that the transition of kava from a subsistence-based production to the production of a cash crop in the country has grown.

Dr Tukana states that, considering the demand for kava in the local and export markets, the commercial production has been consistently increased.

PHAMA Manager David Hicks says that the communication materials will form part of an immediate rollout of farmer training and field visits.

“The launch of the communication kits marks a significant step forward in ensuring that our farmers and stakeholders are better informed, better prepared and better supported. The kava communication booklet is, clear and practical guidance.”

Tukana stresses that sustained collaboration between government, industry partners, researchers, and farmers will be essential to keep the kava sector viable.

