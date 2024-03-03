AG urges community support in drug fight

Attorney General Siromi Turaga

Attorney General Siromi Turaga is urging for a joint effort from communities to inform the police about illegal activities, especially those related to drugs, in the ongoing battle against drug issues affecting the nation.

Recognizing the challenges posed by limited resources, Turaga stresses the crucial role of enhanced public support in addressing these issues.

He believes that a lot of information regarding drug trade and consumption exists within the public.

“If you ask community, they know who is taking drugs, who is selling drugs. The resource issue is not going to go away, will still confront the police. I know they probably maybe looking at ways they do manage it after recent incidences.”

The AG is calling on Fijians to take an active role in safeguarding their neighborhoods and communities in promoting a safer and healthier society for all.