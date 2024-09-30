AG outlines process for inquiry

Attorney General Graham Leung

Attorney General Graham Leung states that they will follow due process once the Commission of Inquiry is established to investigate allegations made by former Acting Deputy Commissioner, Francis Puleiwai.

He highlighted this point when asked about Puleiwai’s allegations that senior government officials may have interfered with FICAC investigations.

Leung says that establishing the terms of reference is a crucial first step in ensuring that the inquiry is thorough and transparent.

“Because I haven’t seen any terms of reference yet. So there is a process, and we’ll have to do this step by step.”

Leung states that the inquiry will also assess whether these claims have the potential to undermine public trust in the government’s commitment to combating corruption effectively.

He also stresses the importance of maintaining integrity in government operations, particularly in light of such serious allegations.