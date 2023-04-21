AG assures juveniles of better days ahead

[File Photo]

Attorney-General and Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga, met juveniles at the Nasinu corrections facility on his corrections tour today.

The Minister for Justice addressed the juveniles who are enrolled in the education, training and rehabilitation programs.

The Attorney-General advised young inmates that this is not the end of the road, and many live a successful life, after having spent some time behind bars.

The inmates at the Nasinu corrections facility are mainly aged between 16-19 years and are involved in rehabilitation programs such as numeracy, literacy, agriculture training, automotive and religious programs.

The Attorney-General will continue his tour of the correction facilities in the coming weeks.