ADF says bye to Fiji after 20 days of help

The Australian Defence Force is returning home today after 20 days of assisting communities affected by TC Yasa in the Northern Division.

Minister for Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, says the strong partnership between Fiji and Australia has seen the restoration of some schools, buildings and the provision of basic items to those in need.

HMAS Adelaide Commanding Officer, Captain Stuart Watters also commended the leadership of the Fiji Military Force in rehabilitation effort.

“During that time we’ve been involved in distributing water and close to a million of portable fresh drinking water to the local communities. We’ve distributed around 50 tonnes of aid using both landing craft and helicopters and we’ve been involved in the construction of Galoa school and around nine other buildings in the district.”

Seruiratu says the landing craft and helicopter assistance provided by the ADF team allows them to reach those in the most remote geographical location in the North.

“I would say that running operations, land operations particularly is not that difficult but without the platforms and the strategic capabilities and given the geographical layout of the country. It’s quite a challenge for Fiji.”

Both the HMAS Adelaide Commanding Officer and the Minister for Disaster Management hopes the Vuvale partnership between the two countries will continue to be strengthened in the future.