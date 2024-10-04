Addressing national security and climate vital

Fiji's Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Ambassador Filipo Tarakinikini has emphasized the importance of national security and addressing evolving global threats during the 79th United Nations General Assembly in New York.

He outlines Fiji’s focus on seven key areas, including climate change and sustainable resource management, with a strong call for action to address rising sea levels threatening Pacific Island nations.

Tarakinikini reaffirms Fiji’s commitment to environmental protection, urging the global community to adopt sustainable practices for preserving oceans, forests, and land.

He also advocated for global health improvements, stronger efforts against drug abuse, and a reduction in nuclear weapons.

Tarakinikini adds that these efforts highlight Fiji’s ongoing commitment to promoting peace, security, and sustainable development on the global stage.