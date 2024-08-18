Addressing gaps crucial to boost tourism

The Indian High Commissioner to Fiji believes that there is a need to address critical gaps in connectivity and infrastructure to unlock the full potential of tourism between India and Fiji.

Palaniswamy Karthigeyan says this as while Fiji received a record 929,000 tourists in 2023, only a few thousand were from India, a figure he describes as barely registering in terms of percentage.

He says the gaps in air connectivity are a major impediment to growing Fiji’s share of the Indian tourism market.

“We would be very happy to work with the Fijian government and specifically the High Commissioner of Fiji in India, in New Delhi, to, I mean, to strengthen, you know, Fiji’s position in the hearts and minds of people back home in India so that, like, you know, there is a better flow of tourists from India to Fiji”

Palaniswamy Karthigeyan

He also emphasized the importance of launching a strong, sustained promotional campaign in India to raise awareness of Fiji as a top tourist destination.

“I do hope that, like, you know, I mean, the stakeholders here also would recognize the immense potential in that particular segment and work in a focused and time-bound manner. I really hope that, like, you know, I mean, we would see a great sense of urgency in this matter”

The High Commissioner reaffirmed India’s commitment to working closely with Fiji to address these gaps and enhance bilateral relations.

Ministry of External Affairs Secretary East, Jaideep Mazumdar during a recent visit to Fiji had also stressed on the need for strategic improvements that could significantly enhance tourism flows from India to Fiji.