ADB, Fiji sign over $6m grant to prepare for tourism upswing

The Asian Development Bank and the government have signed a $6.3 million grant to help Fiji prepare for a much-anticipated upswing in tourist arrivals.

The grant is from the Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific, financed by the Japanese Government.

The grant will improve the capacity to test for and contain COVID-19 at Nadi International Airport, which reopened to international tourists late last year.

The Fiji Enhancing COVID-19 Preparedness for Tourism Recovery Project is being supported by an in-kind contribution of $270,000 from the Fijian Government.



Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum and Regional Director of ADB’s Pacific Subregional Office in Fiji Aaron Batten signed the grant agreement today.

Fiji Airways Chief Executive Andre Viljoen and Fiji Airports Chief Executive Isei Tudreu signed the project agreement with Batten.

The grant project will help the airport to adopt COVID-19 measures to reduce the risk of transmission and deliver a testing facility for tourists and those working in the tourism industry to facilitate international travel.

The project will benefit almost 90,000 people employed directly and indirectly in the tourism industry.

Sayed-Khaiyum says this partnership supports a major upgrade for the award-winning Nadi International Airport that sets Fiji’s tourism industry on a sustainable path towards recovery.