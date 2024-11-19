Acting Police Commissioner says they will assist in sex workers deportation

Acting Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci

Police will assist Immigration officials to ensure deportation proceedings are initiated in relation to international sex workers who entered the country recently.

Acting Commissioner Sakeo Raikaci says a probe was initiated based on overseas media reports about UK sex worker Bonnie Blue and her colleague Annie Knight.

The duo was allegedly banned from entering Australia and was monitored by the Fiji Police Force because of earlier claims that they planned to offer free sex to 18-year-old Australian schoolboys on ‘schoolies’ break for free.

“Crime Intel and Cybercrime Unit have been directed to verify the issue”, said ACP Mesake Waqa in a statement issued this morning.

According to an article in the Daily Mail, bikini-clad Blue, 25, and Knight uploaded pictures from a beach, allegedly in Fiji.

Blue had allegedly publicly made known on her Instagram account, plans to fly to the Gold Coast for Schoolies to offer free sex to 18-year-old boys, provided they let her film it and upload the content to her OnlyFans account.

Australian authorities allegedly cancelled Blue’s 12-month visitor because she had voiced plans to undertake paid work, which is illegal under the conditions of her visa.

Fiji Police began monitoring the duo and Acting Police Commissioner Raikaci said this afternoon that “an investigation was launched by the Criminal Investigations Department yesterday based on the overseas media articles, which is ongoing.”

“In as far as the deportation proceedings, Police will assist Immigration officials to ensure the deportation proceedings are initiated.”