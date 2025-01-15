Acting COMPOL labels Ali’s comments as malicious

Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali [left] and Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew

The Fiji Police Force strongly refutes claims made by Fiji Women’s Crisis Center Coordinator Shamima Ali who has expressed concern over the handling of domestic violence cases citing a recent incident in Malolo, Nadi.

During a press conference yesterday, Ali made reference to media articles stating that an eyewitness, whose brother-in-law was in custody for domestic violence, claimed her was released by police on the day after his arrest.

Ali claims that despite a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, the police advised the woman to share a house with the man, but to stay in separate bedrooms.

Ali went on to criticize police’s handling of the case, and claims that such negligence has led to preventable harm in the past.

Acting Commissioner of Police Juki Fong Chew says the statement by Ali is riddled with false information, which was solely aimed at discrediting the Force.

Fong Chew says the Force has never shied away from taking responsibility when officers have failed to conduct their duties in accordance with the law, as they strive to ensure professionalism across all facets of their work.

He stresses that Ali’s assertion of the inaction or the poor handling of the case in Nadi cannot go unchallenged as it was malicious in its intent to discredit the organization.

Fong Chew highlights that while the organisation sympathised with the tragic deaths of the two victims, the truth behind what transpired must be released to reassure Fijians that the “NO DROP POLICY” remains strictly enforced, and any breach by officers will result in disciplinary action.

The following outlines in chronological order the handling of the said case referred to by Ali.

Fong Chew says on January 8, Nadi Police responded quickly to a call from a victim who reported that her husband had threatened her.

The husband was arrested within five minutes and charged with criminal intimidation under the Crimes Act 2009.

He was kept in custody and appeared in court the following day, where the victim stated that they had reconciled and assured the court that she was safe.

The court granted the suspect bail and imposed a Domestic Violence Restraining Order, allowing him to return home with the victim.

Fong Chew adds no breaches of the DVRO were reported until a neighbor alerted the police to the tragic deaths of the victims.

The acting COMPOL says the Force will continue to stand firm on the “No Drop Policy” for all domestic cases, and assures the public that no exceptions are made when a officer is a suspect, as all cases are investigated equally as they would as any other citizen.

He is also appealing to NGOs and civil society to refer all domestic violence cases to the police for the law to take its course.

He is also appealing for members of the communities to follow proper channels and report against Police Conduct and Services through their Internal Affairs Unit.

Fong Chew adds the training on the handling of domestic violence cases is done not only at the Fiji Police Academy, but at the Divisional level and facilitated by various national, regional and international stakeholders as well as the FWCC.

He is urging Ali to reach out to any of their senior command or Divisional managers to address issues of non-compliance should they receive complaints so that the matter can be addressed immediately, as these are issues that cannot and should not wait for a meeting, press release or press conference to be addressed.