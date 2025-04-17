Act review targets informal settlements

[File Photo]

Outdated laws are slowing down efforts to improve conditions in Fiji’s informal settlements, prompting a full-scale review of the 2022 Informal Settlement Act.

The Ministry of Housing is now leading consultations to address gaps in the law that have stalled support, relocation, and formalization for thousands of residents.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the current law lacks the clarity and authority needed to deal with complex cases, especially those involving settlements on freehold land or outside state jurisdiction.

Nalumisa adds that over 250 informal settlements, particularly in Suva, Nasinu, and Lautoka, have expanded beyond government-owned land, making it difficult for authorities to intervene.

“So what can we do as a Ministry, for us to come in and relocate, or to assist those living in informal settlements. We also need to consider what can be done to ensure we make provisions for people to move out of these areas.”

Nalumisa says the goal now is to simplify processes and provide clear legal backing to act on complex land issues.





