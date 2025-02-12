Accident victim identified

The man who died at the CWM Hospital following a road accident has been identified.

The man who died at the CWM Hospital following a road accident has been identified.

Totogo Police Traffic Investigators say a relative came forward yesterday and identified the 62-year-old victim.

The victim was allegedly hit by a bus while crossing the road along Edinburgh Drive and was admitted to the CWM Hospital in critical condition.

Article continues after advertisement

The incident happened on January 29th, and the victim passed away on Monday.

The Fiji Police Force has acknowledged the public for sharing information on the victim, which led to his successful identification.

Click Here for Viti Plus Link