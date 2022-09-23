ACCF reaches out to Navo accident victims

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has reached out to the victims of the bus accident in Navo, Nadi last week.

53 passengers were on board a Sunbeam Transport Limited Bus when it collided with a locomotive, along the Queens Highway on September 11th.

ACCF Chief Executive, Parvez Akbar says they’ve assisted in the application for compensation from the incident.

“But we’ve also spoken with the bus operators. They have been very cooperative and they have also been working hard in assisting the families as well. So we are all working together to try and assist those victims.”

The bus collided head-on with a locomotive driven by a 45-year-old man from Moala village in Nadi.

Akbar says a total of $34.8 million in compensation have been paid since 2018, of which over $24 million were for motor vehicle accidents.