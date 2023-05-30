ACCF paid over $48 million under the no-fault scheme

The Accident Compensation Commission of Fiji has to date paid a total of $48,914,900.00 in compensation under the no-fault scheme.

ACCF Chief Executive Parvez Akbar says $32,669,000.00 was for motor vehicle accidents, $15,207,900.00 for employment accidents, and $1,038,000.00 for school accidents.

Akbar says the board has continued to receive positive feedback from satisfied applicants.

He says more accident victims now have greater access to compensation than ever before, and to more significant amounts of compensation.

Akbar says this includes workers who have faced a number of hurdles in the past.

He adds that the Accident Compensation Scheme is a win-win for workers and employers, as workers can apply for compensation directly to ACCF and employers are no longer liable to pay compensation for injuries and deaths from employment accidents.