Accelerating solar mini-grid deployment in Fiji

[Source: U.S. Embassy Suva/Facebook]

The U.S. Trade and Development Agency has awarded a grant of over $1.5m to the Ministry of Finance for a feasibility study.

This study will advance Fiji’s dual goals of 100% rural electrification and renewable power generation by 2030.

The Ministry has selected Arizona State University’s Laboratory for Energy And Power Solutions, Global Green Growth Institute, and XENDEE Corporation to carry out the study.

US Ambassador to Fiji, Marie Damour says an ambitious goal has been set to connect Fijians to clean sources of power and address the impacts of climate change.

“Fiji remains a strong global advocate for climate change mitigation and the clean energy transition. Rolling out solar mini-grids is not simply an environmental imperative, however, it is the smartest choice economically.”

The study will support the development of up to 75 solar-powered mini-grids with energy storage.

Permanent Secretary for Finance, Shiri Goundar says 300 isolated communities will be assessed and 75 will be prioritized for community engagement and detailed feasibility assessments.

“So far Fiji has managed to connect almost 96 percent of our population to energy and a small community that is four percent are in very isolated areas and it is this kind of projects and support from development partners that’s critical for us to not only increase the electricity connections but move towards the cleaner energy.”

The study will include the development of technical models, geospatial site planning, sustainable business models, and climate change impact assessments.

It will also include the preparation of public tender documents for the construction, operation and maintenance of the mini-grids.