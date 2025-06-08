Absenteeism a growing concern, says Education Minister

The Education Minister has expressed concern over eligible students still not attending school, particularly in urban areas.

Aseri Radrodro asserts that when they are not coming to school, the teachers and the Ministry are failing their duty of care to the students.

He has emphasised that it’s everyone’s responsibility to ensure all Fijian students receive the education they deserve.

Education Minister, Aseri Radrodro.

Radrodro made an unannounced visit to Dudley High School in Suva to inspect ongoing renovations and the accountable utilization of funding allocated through the Education Grant.

He also held a talanoa session and engaged staff on issues including parental negligence, teacher licensing, inclusive education, and the shortage of Physics and Mathematics teachers.

He reminded teachers of their crucial role and commended Dudley High School’s management for their strong approach to the renovation project and overall operational efficiency.

Radrodro highlighted the school’s digital platform as an excellent model for school oversight that the Ministry encourages other schools to adopt.

Addressing the staff, he praised teachers for their deep understanding of students, acknowledging their vital role as parental figures given the varied and often challenging home environments students face.

