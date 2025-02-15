A father’s prophecy fulfilled

Vuate Karawalevu

Before Vuate Karawalevu was even born, his father spoke to his wife’s pregnant tummy, declaring that his son would one day play rugby for Fiji.

That prophecy was fulfilled when Vuate went on to represent Fiji in both rugby union and rugby league.

Now, after achieving that dream, he’s taking the next step, making his debut for the Fijian Drua today—a milestone in his rugby journey.

Josaia Wadali, father of Vuate Karawalevu says he always knew his son was destined for greatness.

“To be honest, when Vuate was still in his mother’s womb, I used to tell him that he was going to play rugby and represent the country,” shared his father, reflecting on the early belief he had in his son’s destiny.

Vuate Karawalevu’s parents / Source: Vuate Karawalevu’s Facebook Page

From playing in England’s primary school rugby system to wearing the Fijian jersey in both codes, Vuate has followed the path his father envisioned.

Along the way, the late Seru Rabeni became a key role model who helped fuel his drive to succeed.

“When he came out of the England system, Seru Rabeni was his model. And we are surprised that he was able to chase his dream and fulfill his destiny.”

As he prepares for his debut with the Drua, Vuate’s family, who have supported him throughout his journey, will be cheering him on from the stands.

The Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match between the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Brumbies starts at 3:35pm today at the HFC bank Stadium in Suva, and you can catch all the action Live on FBC Sports.