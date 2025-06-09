95 percent surge in early childhood disability referrals

File Photo

The Frank Hilton Organization has recorded a dramatic rise in early childhood referrals, signaling major progress in early identification and intervention for developmental challenges across the country.

Health Minister Dr Atonio Lalabalavu highlighted this while delivering his ministerial statement on non-governmental organization grants in parliament.

Dr Lalabalavu praised the organization’s growing impact and the strengthening of Fiji’s disability support systems.

He says from 2020 to 2024, the organization supported 2,200 children through ongoing interventions, assessed 1,993 children, and conducted more than 5,000 standardized assessments across the country.

“A key marker of success for the Frank Hilton Organization is the significant increase in infants and toddlers from zero to two years, accessing their services in the last few years. Data suggests that compared to January to July of 2024, there was a 95 percent increase in this age group in January to July of 2025.”

Dr Lalabalavu says this sharp rise indicates a transformative shift in how early childhood developmental concerns are recognized and responded to in Fiji.

Historically, children were only identified much later in life. Today, families are actively seeking help earlier, with 34 percent of referrals being self-referrals from across Fiji, demonstrating awareness, acceptance, and trust in the Frank Hilton Organization’s services.

Opposition MP Hem Chand has commended the efforts of the NGO in the country.

These organizations often operate with limited resources, rely heavily on volunteers, and work in environments where donor funding is unpredictable. Despite these constraints, their service to vulnerable groups is consistent and impactful. For that, they deserve the

appreciation of this House.

Recognizing the organization’s expanding role, the Government increased its grant allocation for the organization from $900,000 in the 2024–2025 financial year to more than $1 million for 2025–2026.

This funding supports expanded assessments, therapy services, outreach activities, and early intervention programmes.

